Shotzi reveals severity of her injury; how long she is expected to be sidelined from WWE

Shotzi suffered a knee injury at the NXT tapings last week that will air on TV tonight. She has provided an update on her injury and a recovery timeline for her return.

The Ballsy Badass was set to face Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship on the Feb. 20 episode of WWE NXT. It was taped last week when Shotzi got hurt early in the match, and the referee called for the bout to stop.

The 32-year-old WWE superstar was then pulled from her Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Tiffany Stratton. PW Insider then reported she was in Birmingham, Alabama, on Monday to undergo knee surgery.

In a post on her Instagram account, Shotzi revealed the extent of her injury and her recovery timeline. She suffered a torn ACL and will be out for at least nine months. She also provided an update on her mental health and apologized for not replying to any messages after her injury was reported:

"There is the pain that hurts you and the pain that changes you," she wrote.

The California native added that she's motivated to get stronger than ever and was motivated by her sister's battle against cancer. It has been a tough few years for her after the passing of her grandfather and father.

Shotzi explains why she shaved her head

As mentioned earlier, Shotzi went through a lot in the past couple of years. Her sister's cancer diagnosis is the reason why she shaved her head. She had to get permission from Triple H to get rid of her hair to support her sister, who was undergoing chemotherapy:

"My sister was going through chemotherapy and she started losing her hair," she said in an interview with WrestlingNews.co. "She told me that she didn't want to wait for it to all fall out. She was going to shave it off. I immediately went to Hunter and was like, 'Hey, my sister's going through chemo. I want to support her. I want to be there for her. I want to shave my hair off too. Can we make it not weird and make it part of a storyline so I don't just show up one day with no hair', and he was totally for it." [H/T: SEScoops]

Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Shotzi a speedy recovery from her knee surgery.

