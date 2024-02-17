A WWE Superstar will be missing a huge chance for WrestleMania 40 due to an injury and will supposedly be out for a long time. She has now broken her silence about her condition.

During a taping for WWE NXT, Shotzi accidentally injured her knee while facing Lyra Valkyria. She fell out of the ring and hit the side of the apron. This led to a bad knee injury, due to which she had to be helped to the back as well.

Since then, the injury has been confirmed by Nick Aldis. He mentioned that Alba Fyre was replacing her in the Elimination Chamber qualification match on Friday.

There has been another update on her, with reports claiming that her injury is quite bad and she will be missing a "significant" amount of time due to it.

With that being the case now, Shotzi has broken her silence since the injury and spoken up, saying she's devastated.

"I don’t have much to say right now other than I am devastated. It’s heartbreaking to be missing my Elimination Chamber opportunity tonight. But I just wanted to wish all the women competing good luck. I’ll open up more about how I’m feeling and my injury later. @WWE," she wrote.

Fans will be hoping that she returns soon. Had Shotzi competed at Elimination Chamber, she would have had the chance to face Rhea Ripley or Nia Jax at WrestleMania for the Women's World Championship, depending on who comes out with the title at the event.

