Nick Aldis confirms WWE star’s injury & replacement; also announces huge Roman Reigns & The Rock news for SmackDown

General Manager Nick Aldis took to social media to announce big news about Roman Reigns and The Rock ahead of WWE SmackDown. He also confirmed that a star was injured and would be replaced on the blue brand.

The Rock and Roman Reigns have not been seen since the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event, where they came face-to-face with Cody Rhodes. The latter challenging Reigns for the title saw The Rock eventually lose his composure and slap the 2024 Royal Rumble winner. Meanwhile, Shotzi suffered an injury and is being replaced by Alba Fyre.

Shotzi was injured during an NXT taping, where she was supposed to face Lyra Valkyria. She fell outside and hit her knee against the side of the ring. Unfortunately, she couldn't continue the match and had to be helped to the back.

Shotzi was supposed to face Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown to earn the right to be in the Elimination Chamber match. Alba Fyre will replace her, as Nick Aldis announced.

"I have some unfortunate news to kick things off. Shotzi is unfortunately injured and unable to compete, so I wish her the best in her recovery, but it does mean opportunity knocks for another superstar. That superstar is Alba Fyre." (00:10 - 00:20)

Aldis hinted that he had plans for The Great One and Roman Reigns when they show up on SmackDown this week.

"Roman Reigns the WWE Champion, and The Rock will also be in attendance. I hear they like to cook. I have a few dishes prepared myself if you catch my drift." (00:30 - 00:43)

Nick Aldis will need to address what The Rock and Roman Reigns do at WrestleMania

With Cody Rhodes' match at WrestleMania against Roman Reigns confirmed, Rock won't be happy, as he feels he has unfinished business with the star. He instructed Triple H to deal with it, which The Game has decided not to do.

This week on WWE SmackDown, The People's Champion will likely continue to demand a shot against his cousin at WrestleMania, or at least a chance to deal with Cody Rhodes.

How this plays out remains to be seen, with Aldis hinting at his plans for this week's SmackDown.

