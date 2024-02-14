Unfortunate update on 31-year-old SmackDown star's serious injury at recent WWE taping - Reports

The latest report further sheds light on a 31-year-old SmackDown Superstar's serious injury at a recent WWE taping. The name in question is Shotzi.

After a successful stint on the Stamford-based promotion's developmental brand, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion shifted to the main roster in 2021. She has since feuded with top names like Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, and Bayley. Shotzi recently returned to the white and gold brand's house show to team up with Gigi Dolin and defeat a team of Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley.

A recent report suggested that Shotzi suffered a knee injury during the second WWE NXT taping, where she was supposed to lock horns with Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship.

However, a new report by Fightful Select has come to light that suggests the SmackDown Superstar suffered the brutal injury after she took a fall to the outside and hit her knee against the side of the ring. The 31-year-old could not continue the bout and was helped to the back.

According to a report from Corey Brennan, Shotzi's injury forced her to hop backstage as she was not able to place weight on her leg. The star was taken for medical evaluation after she seemed to be in a lot of pain.

The report also stated that the injury was not part of a WWE storyline, and there was no heat backstage on Lyra Valkyria or Shotzi because it was an accident.

It remains to be seen when the star will return to in-ring action.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Shotzi a speedy recovery and hope she returns stronger than ever.

