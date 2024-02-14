WWE stops title match after star suffers "serious knee injury" - Reports

A WWE Superstar suffered a serious injury during tonight's tapings and was helped to the back.

Shotzi was scheduled to take on Lyra Valkyria for the latter's NXT Women's Championship during tonight's second NXT taping. Unfortunately, the match did not go as planned.

As per Corey Brennan of Fightful, the match was stopped after Shotzi suffered a serious knee injury. Check out his report below:

"Shotzi and Lyra Valkyria's NXT Women's Title match during tonight's second #WWENXT taping was stopped due to a serious knee injury suffered by Shotzi. She was helped to the back and is being checked out now."

On tonight's edition of NXT, fans saw that Valkyria officially granted Shotzi an opportunity for the NXT Women's Championship. Things did not end well for Shotzi, as she has now suffered what seems to be a major injury. More details on Shotzi's condition are bound to come out over the next few hours.

Shotzi has been a mainstay in WWE for about five years now. She signed a deal with the Stamford-based company back in late 2019. Her biggest accomplishment so far has been winning the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles with Ember Moon, now known as Athena.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community sends its best wishes to Shotzi, and here's hoping that the injury does not put her on a hiatus!

