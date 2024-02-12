Shotzi issues surprising challenge for current champion at WWE event

Shotzi issued an unexpected challenge to face a current champion at an upcoming WWE event.

Ever since Lyra Valkyria defeated Becky Lynch was the NXT Women's Championship, she has stepped up and proven herself to be a worthy titleholder. She has defended the title against pretty much anyone without much hesitation.

Even at NXT Vengeance Day, when Lola Vice cashed in her Breakout contract, Lyra still managed to pick up the win and retain her title again, indicating that she could be champion for a long time. However, her challengers haven't stopped coming after her yet.

Fightful Select is now reporting that Shotzi made a surprise appearance at an NXT house show in Venice, FL, and challenged Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship. However, as of writing this piece, the match wasn't made official. Hence, it remains to be seen if Ava will make this title match official.

Shotzi teased a return to NXT last week

Shotzi has indicated she is coming after Lyra Valkyria last week. After the conclusion of NXT Vengeance Day, the WWE SmackDown star took to social media to congratulate the NXT Women's Champion on retaining her title in a hard-fought battle at the premium live event. She also questioned who could be her next challenger.

"#VengeanceDay was wild. Lyra and Roxanne tore it up [fire emoji]! Wonder who will be Lyra’s next challenger [googly eyes emoji]… I know someone. @WWENXT," she wrote.

Although the SmackDown star was part of WWE NXT for several years, she has never competed in a singles match for the NXT Women's Championship. Hence, if this match is made official, this will be a huge match for the WWE SmackDown Superstar.

