WWE SmackDown star teases return to NXT; potential spoilers for tonight

A main roster WWE Superstar is teasing a return to NXT for what is sure to be a big match for the brand. Furthermore, spoilers have leaked from backstage at tonight's show.

Tonight's live NXT from the Performance Center in Orlando will feature fallout from Sunday's Vengeance Day Premium Live Event in Clarksville, TN. The event saw Lyra Valkyria retain the NXT Women's Championship over Roxanne Perez and Lola Vice in a Triple Threat. This was Vice's Breakout Tournament cash-in title shot.

WWE has not announced the next challenger for Valkyria as of this writing, but Shotzi has put her name in the hat for a potential title shot.

"#VengeanceDay was wild. Lyra and Roxanne tore it up [fire emoji]! Wonder who will be Lyra’s next challenger [eyes emoji] …I know someone. @WWENXT," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Valkyria has not responded to the SmackDown Superstar as of this writing. If Shotzi vs. Valkyria is booked, this will be the first-ever match between the two.

Shotzi's original NXT run went from December 2019 - June 2021. She returned in October 2022 for a TV win over Lash Legend, then returned this past October for a win over Kiana James.

WWE NXT heats up on The Road to Stand & Deliver

Tonight's post-Vengeance Day edition of WWE NXT will pick up on the build to the next special episode for the brand - Roadblock.

This post contains *** SPOILERS *** for tonight's NXT episode. Please be cautious of scrolling unless you want tonight's NXT to be *** SPOILED ***

Roadblock will air live on Tuesday, March 5, at the Performance Center in Orlando, FL, as the weekly TV show does. No matches are official for Roadblock as of this writing, but the episode will serve as the final special before Stand & Deliver, which is the next NXT PLE scheduled for WrestleMania 40 Weekend.

The build to Roadblock will pick up tonight on the USA Network. WWE previously announced that 2024 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin will be on tonight's show to celebrate the tournament win. Now, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Breakker and Corbin are set to open the show with their in-ring segment.

Breakker and Corbin are scheduled to do guest commentary later in the night. The match they're calling was not specified on the internal WWE sheets that came out. Another match was also booked for tonight: Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson vs. Fallon Henley and Wren Sinclair.

The new update from backstage also reveals that Ilja Dragunov is scheduled for a non-title main event. Plans call for the NXT Champion to hit the ring for a promo until Dijak interrupts to set up the match. Joe Gacy is scheduled to be a part of Dragunov vs. Dijak.

In other leaked notes from backstage WWE sources, the NXT Tag Team Champions will be on tonight's show as The Family's Tony D'Angelo, Channing Lorenzo, and Adriana Rizzo are booked. Byron Saxton is set to be on commentary. Here is the current lineup for tonight:

Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker open the show to celebrate Dusty Classic win

Carmelo Hayes explains attack on Trick Williams

Lola Vice vs. Roxanne Perez

Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson vs. Fallon Henley and Wren Sinclair

Lexis King vs. Riley Osborne

Axiom and Nathan Frazer vs. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe

What is your bold prediction for tonight's WWE NXT? Who should get the next call-up to the main roster? Sound off in the comments below!

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE