Why did Shotzi shave her head on WWE television? Possible reason explored

Shotzi was a babyface with green hair when she was called up to the main roster. However, the pressures of the main roster change people, and she has become someone who cannot be controlled by others anymore.

On the July 14, 2023, edition of WWE SmackDown, the WWE Superstar showed a change of character when she decided to finish what Bayley started in the previous episode. She appeared on the jumbotron after Bayley’s match against Zelina Vega and addressed The Role Model chopping off her hair in the episode before Money in the Bank. Instead of being furious, she terrified people as she shaved her hair.

While kayfabe aims to show Shotzi Blackheart’s new look and character on WWE, the superstar shaved her hair to support her sister, Shawnee, who is battling Cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer) and undergoing chemotherapy.

Fortunately, Shawnee’s cancer was diagnosed in the early stages, and she’s undergone surgery to remove it.

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble Respect for Shotzi man. Her sister has cancer and going through chemo so in support of her she decided to shave her hair

Shawnee has taken to social media to provide updates about her health and is approaching the path of recovery with a positive mind!

Shotzi Blackheart sent a message to Bayley on WWE SmackDown

When Shotzi Blackheart shaved her head on SmackDown, Bayley was left terrified by the act. She did not expect her to shave her hair, considering it was essential to her overall appearance.

While shaving her hair, Blackheart revealed that Bayley’s attempt to control her by chopping off her hair was futile. She acknowledged her quirks and appreciated herself for being able to own those attributes.

The segment was dedicated to Blackheart regaining control over herself and taking away all the powers from Bayley to undermine her in any way.

Blackheart’s new look hasn’t been revealed since the segment only shows bits and pieces of the final result. WWE may reveal it along with a fresh character that can be considered to be a slightly darker version of herself.