Bayley mocks 31-year-old star after cutting off her hair on SmackDown before MITB 2023

Bayley has rubbed salt in the wound of 31-year-old Shotzi after cutting her hair off on SmackDown. She put out a tweet ahead of her Money in the Bank ladder match tomorrow.

On the SmackDown before MITB 2023, Bayley had to put her spot on the line against Shotzi - if the 31-year-old star had won, she would have replaced the Damage CTRL member. She failed to do so, going after Bayley after the match only to get her hair chopped off after getting laid out by the Grand Slam Champion and Iyo Sky.

The former MITB winner put out an image on Twitter mocking Shotzi with a piece of her hair. You can click on her Tweet to see the full image:

If you're unable to see the image from the tweet, here is the screenshot:

The assault was a brutal one, and you can watch a video of it below:

The Damage CTRL leader isn't expected to win the briefcase, nor is her fellow-Horsewoman Becky Lynch, as she stood tall with the briefcase on the RAW before MITB.

Iyo Sky, on the other hand, is considered the frontrunner by many to go on and win the briefcase - possibly shooting her to main event status.

