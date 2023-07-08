WWE star could potentially debut new look on SmackDown? Major hint you might have missed 

WWE SmackDown is all geared up to witness The Tribal Court featuring Roman Reigns and The Usos. Additionally, Austin Theory is set to defend the US title against Sheamus. Amidst the intriguing match card for the event, another WWE star could be gearing up to showcase a new look on the brand.

In the week before Money in the Bank, Bayley went up against Shotzi in a match putting her MITB ladder match spot on the line. The two women later fought backstage where an irate Bayley grabbed a pair of scissors chopping off part of Shotzi's green hair.

Given that the look has been a significant part of the 31-year-old's WWE look, she might don a new persona on the latest edition of SmackDown.

Shotzi debuted on the blue brand in 2021 along with Tegan Nox. The duo competed in the tag team division but were unable to engage fans in their act. Over time, the WWE star garnered multiple opportunities to feud with the likes of Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone) but seemed to botch a few moves which garnered mixed reactions from the wrestling world.

In a bid to re-package her look and relatability with the crowd, WWE might use the best of the Bayley incident allowing her to demonstrate a new look and persona.

Shotzi even challenged Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series WarGames for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Shayna Baszler's interference hampered her bid to win the title.

The stakes are high on WWE SmackDown with Roman Reigns on trial

The Bloodline's downfall at Night of Champions escalated into the weeks that followed. A Civil War between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa against The Usos transpired at Money in the Bank where the latter emerged victorious. Additionally, they ended The Tribal's Chief streak of not being pinned in nearly three years.

This week The Usos announced that The Head of the Table would undergo The Tribal Court on SmackDown. The last time a similar event was held was for Sami Zayn, in a bid to question his loyalty to The Bloodline.

The faction has been dominant for the past couple of years, smashing whoever came in their path. However, the fractures erupted a month ago when it was too much for the multi-time tag team champions. Given the event features Roman Reigns on trial, senior members of the Anoa'i family could make an appearance to decide his fate.

Jimmy and Jey Uso are in no mood to put the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on a pedestal anymore. It remains to be seen what they have in store for Roman Reigns at The Tribal Court on SmackDown.

