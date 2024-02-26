Becky Lynch emotionally opens up about Elimination Chamber win

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match to book her spot in a championship match against Rhea Ripley. The Irish Superstar recently opened up about her win at the premium live event.

The 37-year-old started off the match alongside Naomi. Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Tiffany Stratton, and Raquel Rodriguez were the other four women competing inside the chamber. The Man picked up the all-important win by pinning Liv Morgan in the end. Surprisingly, it was the only elimination affected by the Grand Slam Champion. Liv was the only participant to secure multiple eliminations, as she pinned Tiffany and Bianca.

While speaking to Byron Saxton on WWE's The Bump after her impressive win, Becky Lynch opened up about the importance of the match for her. The former champion explained why it was crucial for her to secure the win. She stated fulfilling her promise to win the Elimination Chamber Match felt good:

"Well, it makes me feel good, but not just because I won. Because for the last little while, I made a few promises to the people and to myself. I said that I needed to end Nia Jax, and I didn't. Tonight, she's now the number one contender for the Women's World Championship. She could be the champion come WrestleMania, and I told the people that I was going to win the Royal Rumble, and I didn't. So, as good as winning felt, it felt good that I kept up my promise to the people and to myself. Now, if Rhea Ripley can hold up her end of the deal, Mami and The Man will collide at WrestleMania," she said.

Becky Lynch sends message to Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley faced Nia Jax for the Women's World Championship in Elimination Chamber's main event. The Eradicator won the match to extend her reign in a hard-fought contest. She will now face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL.

After the match, The Man shared a video on X where she watched Ripley celebrating her successful title defense. In the clip, she sent a message to The Judgment Day member ahead of their much-anticipated clash at The Show of Shows:

"See you in Philly, @RheaRipley_WWE. #WrestleMANia," she wrote.

