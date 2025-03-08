Saraya (fka Paige) reunites with former WWE stars amid AEW absence

Saraya (fka Paige) has just been spotted at a major event during her hiatus from AEW. At the event, the media spotted her reuniting with some former WWE Superstars when they shared a moment.

The Bella Twins gave their all to the wrestling business when they were still active, cementing themselves as two of the most popular divas to ever work in the Stamford-based promotion. In 2019, both Nikki and Brie revealed that they had retired from wrestling. They were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021, and both made an appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Surpriaingly, last month, Nikki entered this year's Rumble match as the 30th entrant.

During last night's Los Angeles premiere of the Queen of the Ring movie, Saraya was among those in attendance. She shared some photos on X/Twitter from the event, including her interaction with The Bella Twins. One of the pictures included showed her hugging Brie Bella, with Nikki just right behind them.

"Queen of the ring was awesome. So proud to be a female wrestler! 🥹❤️" the AEW star wrote.

Interestingly, Toni Storm and Mariah May had an incident at the same premiere just days before their bout at AEW Revolution.

Saraya's brother recently departed from AEW

The Unproblematic Icon has been with the Tony Khan-led promotion since 2022. She has cemented her place on the roster, where she has also had a reign as the AEW Women's World Champion to her list of accolades.

Her brother, Zak Knight, signed with the company in late 2023. He was even part of a storyline with the former WWE Diva as they were feuding with Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker. With Soho eventually having to go on a hiatus due to pregnancy, this feud was scrapped, and his singles match with Parker ended up being his only TV match with AEW.

PWInsider reported earlier this week that Knight had left the company after his contract with them came to an end. There was no information whether there were negotiations for him re-signing with them or whether he'll begin pursuing other opportunities elsewhere.

As for Saraya, she was last seen in AEW back in October. There have been no hints at an imminent return, but she has focused on her personal endeavors in her absence.

