AEW World Champion MJF openly discloses why he "feels bad" for WWE's Grayson Waller

AEW World Champion MJF never shies away from sharing his opinions and recently addressed the "odd" comparisons between him and Grayson Waller.

Waller has gained a lot of traction recently in his current WWE run, and many believe he could even become one of the next biggest stars. However, some have been comparing him to MJF, which The Salt of the Earth finds distasteful.

During his recent interview with WrestlePurists, MJF criticized all the comparisons and seemed to feel remorse for Grayson Waller.

"It's just odd, but I feel like the fans are creating it in their own f**king headcanon, you know what I mean? Like, you know who I feel bad for? I feel bad for Grayson Waller. Because I get f**king tagged daily, 'Grayson Waller is just trying to be MJF,' like f**king hell he is! Do you see me wrestling in f**king basketball shorts? Do I have a f**king accent? Am I 6'2? No..." (H/T: Fightful)

Despite this, the AEW World Champion noted that he can't blame the fans, especially since he is a wrestling fan himself. Friedman was recently spotted working out with reigning TBS Champion Kris Statlander despite claiming that he "hates" her.

MJF also revealed that he was compared to EC3 and Alberto Del Rio during his early AEW run

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, well known for his promo skills, notably cut AEW's "pipe-bomb" promo when it seemed like he was exiting the promotion. However, are there similarities between him and either EC3 and Alberto Del Rio?

During the same interview, Friedman recalled how people compared him to the two former WWE Superstars.

"When I first came out to the scene, the first week of Dynamite, I went out there, I cut a great promo, had a match with Brandon Cutler, and then, my friends hit me up and they go, 'Yo, people are calling you EC3 Jr. and Alberto Del Rio Jr.' I'm like, 'Holy s**t. That's insane because I'm in shape and I can talk?'" (H/T: Fightful)

Adam Copeland's debut sent shockwaves across the industry, and naturally, MJF didn't miss it. According to Friedman, The Rated R Superstar is only in All Elite Wrestling to "take his spot."

