  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "AEW World Champion please," "Tomorrow the Alpha of Pro Wrestling"- Fans erupt after top star wins major title outside company

"AEW World Champion please," "Tomorrow the Alpha of Pro Wrestling"- Fans erupt after top star wins major title outside company

By N.S Walia
Modified Oct 13, 2025 14:55 GMT
Don Callis and his faction member making their entrance (Image via ROH
Don Callis and his faction member making their entrance (Image via ROH's Instagram)

A popular AEW recently clinched a prestigious World Championship outside the Jacksonville-based promotion. His monumental victory caused wrestling fans to erupt with huge reactions on social media.

Ad

The aforementioned star, who is also a member of the Don Callis Family, is Konosuke Takeshita. The Alpha had a guaranteed opportunity at the IWGP World Championship, following his victory in the G1 Climax tournament last month.

At the recent King of Pro Wrestling 2025 event hosted by New Japan Pro Wrestling, Takeshita squared off against Zack Sabre Jr. in a classic showdown. Following a highly captivating encounter, the Don Callis Family member defeated him to win the World Championship, and was visibly emotional after his historic win.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Witnessing the AEW star's huge triumph, wrestling fans exploded with reactions online. One fan outrightly named him the future and Alpha of Pro Wrestling. Other fans expressed their excitement at Takeshita's win and called him very deserving of it.

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Ad
Ad
Ad

On the other hand, some fans predicted a possible match between Konosuke Takeshita and fellow Don Callis Family member, Kazuchika Okada. At the same time, other fans even took a cheeky dig at Takeshita with Okada's reference.

Ad
Ad

Ad

AEW star Konosuke Takeshita opened up about his future plans in wrestling

Konosuke Takeshita recently shed light on his future plans in professional wrestling. During a media conference following his IWGP title win, The Alpha stated that he planned to wrestle across multiple countries.

“First, I'm thinking about next year's G1, and how can I [sic] win. In winning the G1, I've gotten the single most important trophy in pro wrestling. Tomorrow, I'll go to England to wrestle in AEW, and then to America, Mexico, Canada, of course Japan, and I'll keep fighting across all those countries for the next year.”

With Takeshita scoring one of the biggest wins of his wrestling career, it will be interesting to see what is next for him moving forward.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by N.S Walia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications