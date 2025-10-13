"AEW World Champion please," "Tomorrow the Alpha of Pro Wrestling"- Fans erupt after top star wins major title outside company

A popular AEW recently clinched a prestigious World Championship outside the Jacksonville-based promotion. His monumental victory caused wrestling fans to erupt with huge reactions on social media.The aforementioned star, who is also a member of the Don Callis Family, is Konosuke Takeshita. The Alpha had a guaranteed opportunity at the IWGP World Championship, following his victory in the G1 Climax tournament last month.At the recent King of Pro Wrestling 2025 event hosted by New Japan Pro Wrestling, Takeshita squared off against Zack Sabre Jr. in a classic showdown. Following a highly captivating encounter, the Don Callis Family member defeated him to win the World Championship, and was visibly emotional after his historic win.Witnessing the AEW star's huge triumph, wrestling fans exploded with reactions online. One fan outrightly named him the future and Alpha of Pro Wrestling. Other fans expressed their excitement at Takeshita's win and called him very deserving of it.Bocchi_thepression @AmikoTako231LINK@DrainBamager The Alpha of AEW and now the Alpha of NJPW, and tomorrow the Alpha of PRO wrestlingGod of Pro Wrestling @GodProWrestlingLINK@DrainBamager LFG Takeshita is finally the IWGP Heavyweight ChampionMedulla Oblongata @MOblongata68826LINK@DrainBamager If anyone deserves it it's himOn the other hand, some fans predicted a possible match between Konosuke Takeshita and fellow Don Callis Family member, Kazuchika Okada. At the same time, other fans even took a cheeky dig at Takeshita with Okada's reference.Aaron @BillsDieHardFanLINK@DrainBamager Okada is gonna be like so what i did it multiple times.Nick van Dijk @1tonpaytonLINK@DrainBamager Championship v championship match against okada incomingAEW star Konosuke Takeshita opened up about his future plans in wrestlingKonosuke Takeshita recently shed light on his future plans in professional wrestling. During a media conference following his IWGP title win, The Alpha stated that he planned to wrestle across multiple countries.“First, I'm thinking about next year's G1, and how can I [sic] win. In winning the G1, I've gotten the single most important trophy in pro wrestling. Tomorrow, I'll go to England to wrestle in AEW, and then to America, Mexico, Canada, of course Japan, and I'll keep fighting across all those countries for the next year.”With Takeshita scoring one of the biggest wins of his wrestling career, it will be interesting to see what is next for him moving forward.