AEW World Championship featured in embarrassing trash can spot

The AEW World Championship is the pinnacle of success in the young company. The strap was introduced by Bret Hart, then carried 182 days by inaugural champion Chris Jericho. After 13 reigns, current title holder Jon Moxley is the only four-time champion. Despite the prestige, the gold was just involved in a bit of unfortunate representation for All Elite Wrestling.

Tony Khan's company will run Omaha, Nebraska on March 19 at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. University of Omaha's Mavericks no longer use the venue after building Baxter Arena, where AEW was promoted in Saturday as Mavericks became Summit League Champions. While celebrating, University of Omaha Chancellor Dr. Joanne Li featured an AEW World Championship replica during the trash can tradition.

Jon Moxley keeps his World Championship bagged up in a show of disrespect, but Saturday's trash can moment was meant to be a positive as Omaha's fan-favorite trashy tradition began when a coach, in motivating his team, kicked a garbage can and promised to beat the inanimate object up again if it remained after the game. After a much-needed win, Coach unleashed another beatdown on the can when players pointed it out. Now trash can symbolism is all over campus, as we saw last night when Chancellor Li popped out of a plastic can while holding the All Elite replica.

Players and others may have responded to the stunt with excitement, but this did not go over well with the Internet Wrestling Community. While some knocked the team for the segment, others said this was perfect representation for Tony Khan's company. Chancellor Li tagged AEW when sharing the video on X/Twitter.

"Feels great to be a champ! [sign of the horns emoji] @AEW, I'm ready for my match," wrote UNO Chancellor Dr. Joanne Li with the video below.

The March 19 event will actually serve as Dynamite's debut in Omaha. Collision will be taped to air that Saturday night, March 22.

First-time-ever AEW World Championship match set

All Elite Wrestling will present its sixth annual Revolution pay-per-ever on Sunday, March 9. The big event will air live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, a venue the company is running for the first time.

Revolution will feature the first-ever match between Cope and Jon Moxley, with Moxley defending his World Championship in the main event of the pay-per-view.

Despite their lengthy careers, this will be the first-ever one-on-one match between the former Edge and Dean Ambrose of WWE. Moxley and Cope fought in three recent multi-man bouts, but those matches marked the first time they've shared the ring ever.

