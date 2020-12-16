AEW World Kenny Omega got physical on IMPACT Wrestling tonight

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was back on IMPACT Wrestling this week. Unlike last week though, IMPACT smartly chose to interweave Omega throughout the show to keep people tuned in and invested from the beginning to the end.

The first time we see the Cleaner, he's back on his bus outside the building with IMPACT Executive Don Callis and one half of the IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, Karl Anderson.

Callis and Omega pushed and instigated Anderson to leave the bus and go and attack Chris Sabin for what he said about him and reclaim his "Machine Gun" title away from the tag team.

Anderson would be stopped when he encountered not only Sabin, but also Alex Shelley and IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann. When the Good Brother returned to the bus, it was clear that Omega was upset.

They once again pushed him to go back and take what's his. When Anderson left, Omega mentioned how upset he is with Swann and implies that he wants to fight him.

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will compete at IMPACT Wrestling's Hard to Kill

During the main event of the evening between Anderson and Sabin, they went to picture in picture of the bus where Omega and Callis were watching the match and the AEW World Champion looked agitated.

After Anderson won the main event by cheating to pick up the victory over Sabin, Swann came out and got in Anderson's face. Neither really listened to what the other had to say when they both entered the backstage area.

Kenny Omega looked like he'd had about enough of watching on the sidelines, before Callis told him that as the champ, Swann kind of does what he wants. Omega said he was going to do what he wanted as well and proceeded to leave the bus.

The cameras returned backstage where Swann and Anderson continued to bicker until Anderson had enough and just punched Swann in the face. As the two brawled, Shelley and Sabin joined in but are quickly attacked by a returning Doc Gallows. Then, Kenny Omega showed up and clobbered Swann with a yellow wet floor sign.

Kenny Omega then announced that at IMPACT Wrestling's Hard to Kill pay-per-view, he wants to reform the old Bullet Club and face the Motor City Machine Guns and Swann. Callis used his EVP powers to make it official and IMPACT now has its main event for their next big pay-per-view event in January.

Now all eyes turn to AEW Dynamite tomorrow. Will Kenny Omega show up with the Good Brothers? What will Tony Khan do? Let us know what you think by sounding off in the comments section below.