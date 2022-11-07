AEW wrestlers to make potential first public appearance since backstage fiasco with CM Punk

Top AEW tag team, The Young Bucks, will reportedly make their first public appearance since their locker room fight with CM Punk.

Matt and Nick Jackson are still suspended due to their participation in "Brawl Out," where they reportedly fought The Second City Saint and Ace Steel, with Kenny Omega on their side.

Following the conclusion of the third-party investigation, signs seemingly directed that the former AEW World Champion might be on his way out of the company. The Elite were advertised on Dynamite numerous times via mysterious vignettes of them seemingly getting "deleted" from the company.

The Executive Vice Presidents and Don Callis were reportedly present backstage on recent episodes of the two-hour show in Virginia.

Meanwhile, Colt Cabana, Punk's former friend, made his shocking return to television last Wednesday by stepping up to Chris Jericho's ROH World Championship open challenge.

The Young Bucks might add another sign that they will possibly make their way back to the Jacksonville-based promotion. In a report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, he stated that the Jackson brothers would take part in the upcoming HighspotsAuctions.com signing on December 1.

This will be Matt and Nick's potential first public appearance as a duo since the September 4th skirmish. Fellow AEW star Bryan Danielson, WWE Hall of Famers Kane and Rob Van Dam, and ECW legend Sabu will also join them at the event.

The Elite could potentially make their AEW return at the upcoming pay-per-view

Fans might not have to wait long for Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks' much-anticipated comeback to All Elite Wrestling.

In a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer, Omega and the Bucks could potentially appear in Full Gear on November 19th. The note added that the trio could possibly wrestle the AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle in the upcoming event.

However, Meltzer emphasized that the match was not completely locked in. If that is part of the plan, The Elite's return to programming might quickly happen.

Fans will have to keep up with the latest events around the AEW world to see if the impending return of The Elite will eventually emanate, especially on the next pay-per-view.

What are your thoughts on the potential first public appearance of The Young Bucks as a team in the aftermath of Brawl Out? Could this lead to them returning to All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : 0 votes