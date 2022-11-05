The Elite to potentially return at AEW Full Gear; opponents disclosed - Reports

AEW's Executive Vice Presidents, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, have been at the center of much of the promotion's recent controversy. Recent reports indicate that the trio may return at Full-Gear to face the reigning Trios Champions, Death Triangle.

The Elite initially captured the Trios Championships hours before their fateful backstage brawl with CM Punk at All Out 2022. Unfortunately, thereafter the three stars were stripped of their belts. A new tournament was held which ended with Death Triangle walking away with the belts.

According to Dave Meltzer in the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Elite is reportedly set to return at AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view. The trio will also likely face PAC, Rey Fenix, and Penta Oscuro. He then clarified that it was not 100 percent secured. If the bout is planned, the trio will have to return to AEW television very soon.

There have been no official statements from Tony Khan or All Elite Wrestling regarding The Elite's return. However, they once again appeared during a brief vignette on the most recent episode of Dynamite. The vignettes have left fans speculating that their returns could likely be soon as Meltzer speculates.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have reportedly attended the past two AEW Dynamite shows

Omega and The Bucks are considered to be the backbone or heart and soul of All Elite Wrestling. Due to the difficult nature of the All Out internal investigation, The Elite was unable to attend Dynamite or Rampage for weeks after the incident.

According to PWInsider, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were in attendance backstage during this week's Dynamite as well as last week. While there haven't been any official statements from the promotion itself, The Elite's backstage appearances signify a positive outcome for the trio.

With Colt Cabana also making a shocking return to the promotion, to some, it seems that the internal investigation has come out in favor of The Elite. Unfortunately, without any official statements in either regard, fans can only speculate for now.

