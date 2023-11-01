[Photo] Andrade El Idolo reunites with former WWE star ahead of Dynamite

AEW star Andrade El Idolo was recently spotted with former WWE Superstar El Torito ahead of Dynamite.

At 4 foot 5 inches, El Torito is among the shortest superstars in WWE history, but that did not prevent him from receiving plenty of television time alongside Los Matadores duo Diego and Fernando, also known as Primo and Epico Colon, in 2013-15.

Many fans may recall the legendary WeeLC Match at Extreme Rules 2014, where he faced off against Hornswoggle, creating an unforgettable moment in wrestling history. After his release in May 2016, he has been wrestling under the name Mascarita Dorada and continued to captivate fans in various promotions.

Recently, he was spotted with the AEW star Andrade El Idolo. Andrade took to Twitter to share a photo of the two together.

"Greeting a good teammate from my time in the CMLL WITH THE FORMER TORITO IN WWE AND FORMER SACRED MASCARITA GOLDEN MASK AGAIN SUPER FIGHTER LIKE FEW RECOMMENDED @WWEElTorito," Andrade El Idolo shared.

You can check out his tweet below:

It is unclear why the two wrestlers were spotted together, but it could lead to El Torito possibly joining Tony Khan's promotion. It will be interesting to see if their meeting leads to some exciting results.

Andrade El Idolo shared a message for former WWE Champion CM Punk after his AEW firing

Andrade El Idolo took to Twitter and shared a very touching post for the former AEW World Champion CM Punk after he was fired from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Andrade thanked the Second City Saint and said that he hoped to meet him in the ring again, as they never got a chance to have a match in AEW.

"Thank you @CMPunk #AEWCollision. I hope and we meet again but face to face in the ring. We have a pending match!" Andrade El Idolo shared.

You can check out his tweet below:

Punk was fired from AEW following his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In. Since then, there have been rumors that he is coming back to the Stamford-based promotion, potentially at Survivor Series 2023, which is going to be held in his hometown of Chicago.

