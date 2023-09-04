Andrade El Idolo has a message for CM Punk after his AEW firing

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk was fired by Tony Khan yesterday following an investigation into his role in a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at last week's All In pay-per-view.

A lot of names from around the world either directly or indirectly referenced CM Punk in the wake of his release, and the latest to do it was Andrade El Idolo.

Andrade took to Twitter to post a very thoughtful message for Punk, thanking The Straight Edge Superstar and hoping that they would one day meet in the ring.

He wrote:

"Thank you @CMPunk #AEWCollision. I hope and we meet again but face to face in the ring. We have a pending match! 👊🏼❌"

Expand Tweet

Andrade is one of the few people who have stood up for CM Punk and AEW Collision over the last few months.

Earlier, when reports emerged that the ratings of Collision were down and when everybody was seemingly taking a dim view of the situation, Andrade publicly came out in support of the locker room, which was then headed by Punk.

AEW Collision will take a different route now that Punk is no longer the face of the brand, and it will be interesting to see what comes out of it.

What do you make of Andrade’s tweet? Have your say in the comments below.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here