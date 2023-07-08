Andrade reacts to AEW's bad ratings, says a major star's return after 47 weeks could change everything

AEW star Andrade El Idolo posted a defiant message on Twitter as talks surrounding a drop in ratings have been doing the rounds.

In his latest Twitter post, Andrade wrote what looks like a heartfelt message where he put all his differences aside and appeared to big up his fellow wrestlers for the entire world to see.

"I respect all the talent of all the AEW brands, remember if they respect me, they will always receive my respect. Because they all work hard to earn a place. I am AEW Collision and I love the locker room, we have (had) only 3 weeks on television and we have achieved in 3 weeks what other brands have in 4 years... I would love that the people who were in charge of preparing the first AEW Collision show in Chicago, those people are in charge of doing all the shows week after week. We have a lot of top talent... Thunder Rosa’s comeback will be great! Imagine her beating up Julia Hart and getting my mask back and maybe having our own championship that CM PUNK never lost."

By writing this long message, Andrade will no doubt be seen as one of the leaders in the locker room. With guys like CM Punk and FTR accompanying Andrade, Tony Khan should not be too worried about the dip in ratings as good storylines and shows will definitely bring in more viewers.

Eric Bischoff echoes Andrade’s sentiments on AEW ratings

WCW veteran Eric Bischoff also had a say on the dip in television ratings for Collision. Speaking on the Strictly Business Podcast, Bischoff shed light on why Tony Khan should not be worried and highlighted why there was a dip in ratings.

"I wouldn’t worry about it too much if I was Tony. It’s the Fourth of July weekend. There’s just not a lot of people sitting around watching television over the Fourth of July weekend, at least not as many as there normally are. That’s one factor," Bischoff said. [H/T Ringside News]

Eric Bischoff has not always been a huge fan of Tony Khan and AEW, but with his recent comments, it is important to take into context the reason for the dip in ratings and that it won't be permanent, much to the relief of fans.

