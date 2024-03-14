AEW and WWE need to urgently work together for Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 40 match, says 52-year-old legend

A WWE legend feels now is the perfect time for WWE to be working together for Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 40 match.

Mark Henry is the latest to weigh in on the ongoing storyline between Reigns and Rhodes. This storyline has been a year in the making ever since Cody won the Royal Rumble match last year.

After losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes came back to win another Royal Rumble match. But this started another feud with The Rock after he wanted Cody to give up his main event spot.

The two have been taking shots at each other since then. Last Friday, The Rock got slapped in the face by Cody Rhodes after he mentioned the latter's family. On Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry highlighted how this is the perfect chance for AEW and WWE to bust open the forbidden door.

"Well, we definitely needed to see it. And as far as there being an opportunity for a working relationship, which Triple H said a year and change ago, that they're open for a working relationship with AEW."

He continued:

"It's yet to be seen, but they were open for it. This is the time, if you ever were going to do it, try to get it done, you've got four weeks." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

A former WWE star suggests an alternate route for Cody Rhodes's storyline at WrestleMania 40

Throughout this feud, Seth Rollins has had Cody Rhodes' back. It's no secret that Rollins was Cody's first opponent when he returned to the company. They now find themselves on the same page against a much bigger enemy. In fact, they will team up against Roman Reigns and The Rock on night one of WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on the Rebooked podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English) thinks it would be a good idea for WWE to tease a betrayal by Rollins.

"It's a little 101. It's a little something we've seen before. But you have to give me, I think and I think for everybody, you have to give me a little bit of that Seth accidentally hits Cody. They don't work so well as a team. [Oh, yes. Can they co-exist?] Yeah, you give me a little bit of that of like, 'Oh, sh*t, are we gonna be okay?' Like, this is a week away or whatever they have that kind of moment of like, 'We can't let ever this sh*t happen again,'" he said. [From 47:49 to 48:16]

It will be interesting to see if there is ever a chance of AEW and WWE working together in the future.

Do you think AEW and WWE should work together? Sound off!

