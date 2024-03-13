WWE planting seeds for potential betrayal by having top star "accidentally" hitting Cody Rhodes is a must, says veteran

A former WWE Superstar believes the company should start raising doubts about Cody Rhodes' ally heading into WrestleMania XL.

Matthew Rehwoldt (FKA Aiden English) proposed an angle that could see Rhodes getting betrayed by his WrestleMania tag partner Seth Freakin' Rollins.

The American Nightmare and the World Heavyweight Champion are scheduled to team up to face The Rock and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a massive tag team match on Night One of this year's Show of Shows. Despite Rollins seemingly being on the same page as Rhodes, several fans believe he could betray his former rival at WrestleMania.

Speaking on the Rebooked podcast, Rehwoldt suggested that WWE should start teasing the potential betrayal. He proposed having The Visionary "accidentally" hit Rhodes, raising doubts about their ability to co-exist as a team:

"It's a little 101. It's a little something we've seen before. But you have to give me, I think and I think for everybody, you have to give me a little bit of that Seth accidentally hits Cody. They don't work so well as a team. [Oh, yes. Can they co-exist?] Yeah, you give me a little bit of that of like, 'Oh, sh*t, are we gonna be okay?' Like, this is a week away or whatever they have that kind of moment of like, 'We can't let ever this sh*t happen again,'" he said. [From 47:49 to 48:16]

Check out the video below:

A WWE Hall of Famer thinks two betrayals could happen at WrestleMania

Following his return to the Stamford-based company, The Rock turned heel and joined The Bloodline, forming an unexpected alliance with his cousin, Roman Reigns.

While many are skeptical about Seth Rollins' ability to co-exist with Cody Rhodes, several fans also expect The Brahma Bull to turn on the leader of The Bloodline at WrestleMania. Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Hall of Famer Bully Ray claimed both betrayals could happen:

"[Bully, could Seth Rollins turn on Cody on night number one?] Yes. [Could The Rock turn on Roman Reigns night number two of WrestleMania?] Yes," he said.

While Rhodes is set to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night Two, Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Title against Drew McIntyre.

Do you think Seth Rollins will betray Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Rebooked and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.