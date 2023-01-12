"Welcome back, lil bro" - WWE and AEW Superstars react to Adam Cole's miraculous return on Dynamite last night 

Adam Cole has officially returned to AEW after months away due to an injury. While the audience and fanbase were thrilled to see him return, Cole's peers also took to social media to react to his recent appearance.

Cole suffered a massive concussion during his AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door match and was still nursing a torn labrum at the same time. This led to months on the sidelines, and reports began to paint a grim outlook since it wasn't clear if Adam Cole would return to wrestling at all.

Luckily for fans and the star himself, Adam Cole appeared during the latest AEW Dynamite to a roaring crowd. The star then cut what seemed to be a babyface promo and put the roster on notice.

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods, a notable friend of Cole's, took to Twitter to cheer on the star's triumphant return.

Dr. Britt Baker was naturally not far behind and added a heart to her message while sharing a clip of his entrance during last night's AEW Dynamite.

AEW backstage interviewer Renee Paquette also seemed excited to see Adam Cole back and cleared to compete again.

Stokeley Hathaway - who shares a long history with The Panama Playboy - jokingly reminded the star that he still owes him $500.

🅱️ig Stoke @StokelyHathaway Welcome back, lil bro. RT @AdamColePro : Glad to be back. Now I can pay Stokely the $500 I owe him lol. Welcome back, lil bro. RT @AdamColePro: Glad to be back. Now I can pay Stokely the $500 I owe him lol.

Jay White, who many are hoping to see permanently sign to AEW, praised his "good friend." Since White is set to become a free agent soon, could this tease the star's return to the promotion?

It remains to be seen what Adam Cole's next move will be, but with a stacked roster, there are many opportunities. Outside of AEW, the star has already seemingly received a challenge from former WWE Superstar EC3.

While Adam Cole was away from AEW, the star hilariously gained a lookalike

With increasing rumors that Cole might likely never return to pro wrestling, fans quickly jumped on the bandwagon when another athlete appeared on television with a remarkable resemblance to the Panama Playboy.

Twitter user @iamHectorDiaz shared a picture of the Cincinnati Bengals' Trenton Irwin, who had a stark resemblance to Cole. The comparison went viral until the star himself responded to the tweet.

Luckily for AEW fans, the 33-year-old decided not to change career paths and seems to have some major plans in store for his run with the promotion. Could Cole be on his way to a championship run or a major push? Only time will tell.

