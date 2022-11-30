39-year-old former WWE star jokingly says he could whoop Adam Cole's a** in real life (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently joked about how he could whoop inactive AEW star Adam Cole's a** in a real-life fight.

Even earlier, the former NXT star jokingly claimed how he could rip The Panama City to shreds. The two go a long way back, having worked together for WWE's Black and Gold brand in 2018-2019. EC3 and Adam Cole were a part of the iconic Ladder Match for the NXT North American Title at TakeOver: New Orleans. The stars had a couple of singles matches, with both winning one each.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 yet again poked fun at Adam Cole. The former IMPACT World Champion stated that he could beat him up in real-life and that even if he couldn't, he wouldn't shy from claiming he could.

"Hypothetically, when we get taken out of context saying how cool and great and awesome Adam Cole is, in the real retrospect of things, I would whoop Adam Cole's a**. And even if I couldn't whoop his a**, I would still sit here and tell you I'm gonna whoop his a** because I'm a proud man," said EC3. (10:30 - 10:46)

Former WWE star EC3 feels Adam Cole has been miscast

Though EC3 has nothing but praise for Cole as an in-ring performer, he believes the former WWE star has been miscast as a heel in AEW. A couple of months back, the 39-year-old explained that The Panama City Playboy doesn't have a "vicious" side to him, which is why he's always cheered by the crowd.

"There's no, I think a vicious, sadistic of being able to make people legitimately dislike you. It's hard to get everybody to because if you even go that far, people are gonna like 'Dude, I really think he's a great heel. Look what he's doing, he's literally making people mad.' But he's [Adam Cole] a safe (...) he's a very talented and safe antagonist who's really a protagonist in my mind," EC3 pointed out.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “Both are doing better. Whatever that means. I know that (Adam) Page has been fine and some of (Adam) Cole’s friends told me that he’s doing better and he’s feeling good.



But as far as a date or a return or anything, I don’t have anything on that”



- Dave Meltzer

(via WOR) “Both are doing better. Whatever that means. I know that (Adam) Page has been fine and some of (Adam) Cole’s friends told me that he’s doing better and he’s feeling good. But as far as a date or a return or anything, I don’t have anything on that”- Dave Meltzer(via WOR) https://t.co/ZBES4AlUeI

Adam Cole is sidelined from action due to a concussion he sustained at AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door in June. Barring an appearance on Rampage in August, the former NXT Champion has been away with no return date in sight.

Do you think Adam Cole was booked better in WWE? When do you think we'll see the talented youngster return to AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

