"AEW x NJPW x WWE Forbidden Door" - The Rock's latest post triggers internet meltdown

The Rock is a big name in the pro wrestling industry. Plus, his involvement in this year's Road to WrestleMania has forced fans to examine his every move via a microscopic eye. His recent post has left the internet in a complete meltdown.
The Final Boss recently shared a video of himself trying to solve a Rubik's Cube on Instagram. An unusual thing to notice in the video was that he was sporting a New Japan Pro-Wrestling t-shirt.
NJPW is currently in a working partnership agreement with AEW, WWE's rival promotion. Therefore, a TKO board member wearing an NJPW shirt raised many eyebrows.
Some fans on X (Twitter) claimed The Great One was hinting at a potential alliance with NJPW. However, others thought that an alliance was highly unlikely given NJPW's partnership with Tony Khan's company.
"After watching AEW BURY NJPW for years, will WWE now revive them??" another fan wrote.
"NJPW's Forbidden Door to AEW has never lived up to expectations. It's time for something new for New Japan," read a post.
"The Rock did more for NJPW in one social media clip than the gym fed AEW has in years of being its official partner," wrote this user.
The Rock's subtle tease behind the NJPW t-shirt
The Rock will likely be a significant part of this year's WrestleMania. Though he's not competing at the event, his pawn John Cena will take on Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of Night Two.
The rumor mill recently churned up an interesting piece of information, stating that Jeff Cobb may soon head to WWE. The 42-year-old has been part of NJPW for some time now.
The Brahma Bull wearing an NJPW t-shirt might be a teaser for Cobb's arrival in the Stamford-based company. He could join The Final Boss' team and help Cena to become a 17-time World Champion. The Hawaii native could also help The Franchise Player fight off potential rivals that may pop up in the near future.
It will be interesting to see if the above scenario comes to fruition in the coming days.