After Cody Rhodes, AEW star Dustin Rhodes also announced for huge Street Fight match

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jul 27, 2025 00:55 GMT
Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes are part of wrestling royalty [Photo: wwe.com and allelitewrestling.com]
Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes are part of wrestling royalty [Photo: wwe.com and allelitewrestling.com]

Following Cody Rhodes being set for a Street Fight this weekend at SummerSlam, his brother Dustin Rhodes has also announced that he will be competing in one. Both matches will have major titles on the line.

Last week on SmackDown, The American Nightmare forced John Cena to sign the contract for their Undisputed WWE Championship match, after the 17-time world champion initially wanted nothing to do with it. The fine print in the contract showed that it will now be a Street Fight.

Earlier tonight on Collision, Dustin Rhodes successfully defended his TNT Championship against Lee Moriarty. After the match, he was confronted by Kyle Fletcher. He questioned why everyone was being given a title match by the veteran except him. Dustin then gave him his shot and revealed that it will take place next week in a Chicago Street Fight.

The Protostar has staked his claim to the title as he believes he deserves a proper one-on-one match. He has a valid reason, considering it was only supposed to be him and Adam Cole facing off for the TNT Championship at All In: Texas.

Dustin Rhodes's last-minute addition to the match worked in his favor, as he ended up leaving that night with the title. It remains to be seen whether he'll be able to stop Kyle Fletcher from claiming what he believes should be his.

