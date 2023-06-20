"After Judgement Day Edge's character got boring" - Fans feel AEW star has overshadowed the WWE legend in the last 2 years

Recently, a topic of contention on Twitter has been comparing AEW star Christian Cage and WWE legend Edge. Many fans believe the former has overshadowed the Rated-R Superstar in terms of entertainment value over the past two years.

Christian Cage debuted in AEW in 2021 at the Revolution pay-per-view event. Since then, he has been involved in captivating feuds with top stars like Kenny Omega, The Elite, 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry, and Wardlow. His matches have consistently been exciting, and his promos have showcased his charismatic persona.

On the other hand, Edge made a triumphant return to the WWE ring after a hiatus of nine years at Royal Rumble 2020. He has been involved in feuds with the likes of Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Finn Balor. While his comeback generated buzz, some fans feel his performances in the past two years fell short of expectations as he has been involved in a feud with The Judgement Day for a long time.

The consensus among those who support Christian Cage's claim to being more entertaining on TV is that his matches, promos, and feuds have consistently delivered. Moreover, his recent heel turn has added another layer of complexity to his character, further captivating the audience.

While some may favor Christian Cage's style and character development, others may still find Edge's return and feuds entertaining.

Vince Russo reveals why Christian Cage didn't reach Edge's level in WWE

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently explained why WWE didn't elevate Christian Cage to the same level as Edge.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo suggested that Edge received more attention because he joined the company before Christian Cage. He stated that the roles may have been reversed if the latter had been introduced first.

"Me saying no, I never saw Christian in the same light is because Christian was never in the same light, but I never did for some reason. Maybe it's just because of the way we brought the man; we brought Edge first. So Edge was always like the leader. Maybe if we brought Christian in first, it would have been completely flip flop," said Russo. [1:34 - 1:59]

Despite the potential for Christian Cage to have reached similar heights, circumstances and timing seemingly favored the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

