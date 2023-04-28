Reason why Edge was pushed over Christian Cage in WWE - Reports (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently revealed the possible reason why WWE never presented Christian Cage at the same level as Edge.

Though Edge and Christian started their careers together in the late 90s, the two went their separate ways to chase singles glory in the early 2000s. While The Rated-R Superstar would go on to achieve megastar status, becoming a staggering 11-time WWE Champion, Captain Charisma won the gold just twice.

Many fans argue that Christian was on the same level as Edge, if not better, and should have been more successful in the global juggernaut. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo explained why the Hall of Famer had an edge over Christian Cage in the promotion.

Russo, a writer for WWE during the Attitude Era, said they probably gave more preference to Edge since he joined the company a little before Christian.

"Me saying no, I never saw Christian in the same light is because Christian was never in the same light, but I never did for some reason. Maybe it's just because of the way we brought the man; we brought Edge first. So Edge was always like the leader. Maybe if we brought Christian in first, it would have been completely flip flop," said Russo. [1:34 - 1:59]

Vince Russo on what if Christian Cage had joined WWE before Edge

The wrestling veteran feels Edge was always WWE's "focus" from the beginning. Vince Russo explained that his career could have panned out differently if Christian Cage had joined the promotion before The-Rated R Superstar.

"The focus was always on Edge from the beginning. So maybe if it was the other way around, they would have had totally opposite careers," added Vince Russo. [2:15 - 2:25]

Though he might not have been as successful as Edge, it's safe to say Christian Cage still has a Hall of Fame-worthy resume built for himself in the company.

