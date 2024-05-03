After Matt Hardy, his former partner seemingly leaves AEW after being removed from internal roster

The profile of one of Matt Hardy's former partners has disappeared from the official AEW roster page. The star being discussed is Ethan Page.

Matt Hardy left AEW in April 2024 after working for the company for four years. Page's shocking potential removal from the roster comes after four weeks of his departure.

The 34-year-old star has been a major asset for the company since his debut in 2021. Page was part of the Men of the Year tag team alongside Scorpio Sky until 2022. That year, he briefly teamed up with Matt Hardy in a faction named The Firm alongside Isiah Cassidy.

Things changed once he joined AEW's sister promotion, Ring of Honor, in 2023. He was presented as a top star and got involved in several feuds. However, he hasn't been seen on ROH since February.

Ego's profile from the company's official roster page has recently disappeared, and his ROH profile is also nowhere to be found.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

This could mean the 34-year-old star has departed the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, it could also be updated and seen again. These are pure speculations, and nothing is confirmed yet. Only time will tell what Ethan Page's current status with the promotion is.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback