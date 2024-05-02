Matt Hardy reveals the real reason why he left AEW

Matt Hardy left AEW recently after spending four years with the promotion and has now revealed the reason behind his exit.

Matt Hardy joined AEW during the pandemic era and quickly showed his versatility when he switched gimmicks to suit the time. Over the next few years, Hardy teamed with Private Party and mentored them during their initial years with the company. However, in recent months, Hardy's involvement on AEW television started decreasing and he finally left the company this year.

Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the older Hardy revealed that he left AEW because there wasn't anything substantial for him to do in the promotion. He also revealed that he is still in talks with the promotion.

"I think the reason that I did not re-sign with AEW initially was because I want to play a more substantial [role] in what AEW is doing going forward, especially for me on TV. I want to be in something that is important, that is captivating, because that's what I want, especially with only a few years left to do this. We talked about some stuff and there were some deals, but it wasn't quite what I was looking for. We talked more and we're still talking, talks haven't ended or ceased," said Hardy.

Matt Hardy reveals that Jeff Hardy is cleared to compete

Jeff Hardy broke his nose during a match with Sammy Guevara on AEW Rampage in February. Guevara was thereafter suspended for allegedly not following proper concussion protocols. He had ended up hitting his GTH on a visibly injured Hardy instead of going for the pinfall directly.

Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt revealed that Jeff has been cleared for in-ring return by the AEW doctors.

"I can let you know this: Jeff had been to his doctor and had seen the AEW doctor, and as of right now, as of a couple of days ago, he is officially cleared. He is cleared to wrestle and he could be competing, I guess, soon. He could be competing any day now. There is your breaking news. Jeff Hardy is cleared after getting his nose broken and his sinuses smashed," stated Matt. [H/T: Rajah.com]

It will be interesting to see if Matt Hardy and the Jacksonville-based promotion can agree to a deal for his return sometime in the future.

