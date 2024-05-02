Matt Hardy gives a big update on Jeff Hardy amid AEW absence

Former AEW star Matt Hardy recently provided a significant update on the impending in-ring return of Jeff Hardy in All Elite Wrestling.

The Charismatic Enigma has been out of action since his No Disqualification match against Sammy Guevara on the February 16, 2024 edition of AEW Rampage. During the bout, Guevara accidentally landed his knee on Jeff Hardy's nose, leading to the latter suffering a broken nose and a concussion. The Spanish God later hit his finisher on an injured Hardy to secure the victory.

After the match, Guevara was suspended from AEW and has yet to make his return. In a Q&A session on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former United States Champion revealed that Jeff was cleared to compete and could soon return to All Elite Wrestling television.

"I can let you know this: Jeff had been to his doctor and had seen the AEW doctor, and as of right now, as of a couple of days ago, he is officially cleared. He is cleared to wrestle and he could be competing, I guess, soon. He could be competing any day now. There is your breaking news. Jeff Hardy is cleared after getting his nose broken and his sinuses smashed." [H/T: Rajah.com]

Ryback believes Jeff Hardy could leave AEW to return to WWE

Jeff Hardy was released by the WWE in 2021 after he left the arena in the middle of a match at a house show. He later signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2022 and had a brief tag team run with his brother, Matt Hardy.

On The Ryback Show, the former Intercontinental Champion said WWE could be planning to give The Hardy Boyz one last run before they retire.

"So the curious thing would be is if Matt [Hardy isn't signing with anybody, when is Jeff's contract up? Because what my feeling (...) when I saw this, is Jeff's AEW contract up anytime soon or in the foreseeable future, does anybody know? (...) So my theory on it is possibly, not knowing, obviously, is maybe Matt reached out to WWE and maybe they're interested in doing something with him and Jeff one last time, or something of that nature, right? And so maybe he just keeps himself busy here until Jeff is a free agent, possibly?" [26:12 - 26:51]

Matt Hardy recently brought back his 'Broken' persona upon his return to TNA at Sacrifice 2024. However, the veteran has not signed a full-time deal with the promotion, opening up the possibility of his WWE return.

