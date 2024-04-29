Jeff Hardy leaving AEW to return to WWE 2 years after walking out, claims veteran, but he may not be alone

A certain former WWE Intercontinental Champion recently addressed the possibility of Jeff Hardy heading back to WWE once his contract with AEW expires. This would be Ryback.

Matt Hardy has already become a free agent after letting his previous contract with AEW expire. Despite making an appearance at TNA Rebellion last week, he has set the record straight that he is still a free agent. Jeff's contract, on the other hand, has yet to expire.

On The Ryback Show, the Big Guy addressed the possibility of one final Hardy Boyz run. He felt that Matt had not signed with any major company so that he could wait for Jeff Hardy to become a free agent. Once they reached that juncture, they'd both be able to make a return to WWE together.

"So the curious thing would be is if Matt (Hardy) isn't signing with anybody, when is Jeff's contract up? Because what my feeling...when I saw this, is Jeff's AEW contract up anytime soon or in the foreseeable future, does anybody know?... So my theory on it is possibly, not knowing, obviously, is maybe Matt reached out to WWE and maybe they're interested in doing something with him and Jeff one last time, or something of that nature, right? And so maybe he just keeps himself busy here until Jeff is a free agent, possibly?" [26:12-26:51]

Matt Hardy recently addressed Jeff Hardy's contract status

Recently, Matt Hardy confirmed reports saying that Jeff Hardy's contract with AEW could be extended due to injury time being added. It's important to note that both had similar drawn-up contracts, and both were set to expire on similar dates, but Jeff's could be extended.

On his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the veteran said that his brother's contract was indeed expiring soon, but at this point, there has not been any indication whether AEW was going to extend it or not.

"There's a little bit going on. I think that is accurate, though. So I'll give Fightful their flowers. I think that is accurate. It's coming up a lot sooner than we thought it was going to come up. I guess it could be extended if need be, once again, I don't know. I don't know what they'll do. But it seems like from what I know and what I'm aware of, because when they offered me a deal, they offered Jeff a deal at the same time. And they were very similar and his date was a lot earlier than we thought. So yeah, that report is pretty accurate." [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Ryback's theory looks to be a good one, and there could be a real possibility that Matt would rather work with Jeff Hardy instead of going for a solo run and could just be enjoying his time until then.

