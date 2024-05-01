Jeff Hardy hints at his immediate AEW future with cryptic post

Jeff Hardy is currently on the sidelines due to an injury. Amidst his absence from TV, he recently hinted at his immediate future in AEW.

The Charismatic Enigma has been missing from action since February this year. On the 02/14 edition of Rampage, he suffered a loss at the hands of Sammy Guevara. During the match, he also sustained an injured nose, courtesy of a botched move from The Spanish God.

Jeff Hardy recently took to Instagram and shared a cryptic post. The post featured a video of Jeff's Willow the Wisp persona. This could mean that he is planning to bring his alter-ego to Tony Khan's promotion.

Ryback recently commented on Jeff Hardy's AEW future and said the latter could leave for WWE soon

Matt Hardy left AEW and made an appearance at TNA Rebellion. But he is still a free agent. According to the rumor mill, he will eventually land in WWE for a final run. That said, the fans have also been hoping for Jeff Hardy to return to WWE alongside his brother.

While speaking on The Ryback Show, former WWE star Ryback commented on the possibility of The Hardy Boyz returning to WWE. He stated that Matt might be waiting for his brother's AEW contract to end so that both could head back to WWE together.

"So the curious thing would be is if Matt (Hardy) isn't signing with anybody... So my theory on it is possibly, not knowing, obviously, is maybe Matt reached out to WWE and maybe they're interested in doing something with him and Jeff one last time, or something of that nature, right? And so maybe he just keeps himself busy here until Jeff is a free agent, possibly?" he said

A few weeks ago, it was reported that AEW was going to extend The Enigmatic Enigma's contract till 2025 due to his injury and sabbatical period. But the change wasn't made, and his contract will end this spring.