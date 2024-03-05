After Revolution, Tony Khan confirms he'd love to bring a highly-rated star to AEW

AEW CEO Tony Khan recently confirmed that All Elite Wrestling has their doors open for a top star.

The star in question is the current CMLL Women's World Champion, Stephanie Vaquer. AEW and CMLL have developed a great relationship for the past few months. The partnership has allowed crossovers from exciting talents of CMLL to All Elite Wrestling like Rugido, Atlantis Jr., and Magnus. However, TK recently addressed an interesting question regarding the arrival of more CMLL stars to the company.

On the post-AEW Revolution presser, Tony Khan was questioned about female CMLL stars possibly competing in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Here is what TK had to say:

"Yes and yes. Absolutely it would and it can. I would love to have Stephanie here and I have already talked to Salvador about that and I’m excited about it. She is somebody I’ve asked Salvador about and would love to have here. We’re also very happy with that relationship. CMLL has been great partners and we love working with them. We’d love to have Stephanie here." H/T:[Fightful]

Vince Russo bashes Tony Khan for bringing in new talent to AEW

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently criticized AEW CEO Tony Khan for signing new stars to the company. Russo believes that Khan does not sign them to make money. Speaking on the Wrestling Outlaws podcast, the former WWE Head booker stated:

"I'm not picking on him. I'm just telling you what I have seen after four years. I can't believe for a second that Tony Khan is looking at talent like that. Like, 'I'm gonna sign so and so from the WWE because I can make money with him. I can't believe Tony Khan thinks that way at all. I don't know, bro. If you don't have to make money, will you look at people like they can make money for you?" [7:38 - 8:08]

Tony Khan is often quick to sign major free agents in professional wrestling and many believe that top free agents like Kazuchika Okada and Mercedes Mone are locked in to appear in All Elite Wrestling soon.

Do you agree with Vince Russo? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!

Poll : Do you agree with Vince Russo? Sound off in the comments section below. Yes No 0 votes