Michael Cole namedrops AEW’s affiliate during WWE RAW

Michael Cole mentioned a name confederated to AEW on the latest episode of RAW. The connection being discussed is CMLL.

In 2023, All Elite Wrestling established an undisclosed deal with CMLL (Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre). Since January 2024, the Jacksonville-based promotion has been heavily featuring CMLL stars on various shows as a result of their tie-up.

Andrade, a former AEW star, worked in CMLL from 2007 to 2014 under the ring name "La Sombra." He left the Tony Khan-led promotion to join WWE at the end of 2023 after working there for two years.

On the latest installment of Monday Night RAW, Andrade made his in-ring WWE return to defeat Apollo Crews. Cole was talking about the star's history while the former United States Champion was making his way to the ring.

Michael Cole mentioned CMLL and Andrade's run in the company. He also dropped his ring name in the promotion "La Sombra."

Expand Tweet

This isn't the only name Cole mentioned from the rival promotions. On the same edition of RAW, he congratulated Sting for his retirement match. He also bought up AEW commentators Tazz and Jim Ross on different occasions.

It's quite unusual for WWE to mention names from other promotions as they tend to refrain from promoting the same.

Did we miss any other mentions? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!

Poll : Which mention related to the rival promotion shocked you the most? Sting Jim Ross 0 votes