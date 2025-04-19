After Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, another star admits she "likes" Dominik Mysterio ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

  • home icon
By Enzo Curabo
Modified Apr 19, 2025 01:35 GMT
Dominik Mysterio has been with both Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan [Photos: wwe.com]
Dominik Mysterio has been quite popular among the ladies in WWE as he has been in love angles with both Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan. Another popular name recently commented about liking a particular aspect of Dom. This was the AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone.

The second-generation star has found himself getting involved in several storylines in the women's division. Originally, he was with Rhea in The Judgment Day, but he would go on to turn on her and side with Morgan instead. The two remain together to this day.

On X/Twitter, Mercedes was asked if she was a fan of Dominik Mysterio. She did not answer the question directly but mentioned how she liked his mustache. It seems like Liv Morgan may have some unwanted competition for her man.

Check out Mercedes' post below:

"I like his mustache #RevProHIGHSTAKES #CEORevPro," The CEO wrote.
Dominik Mysterio once again chose Liv Morgan over Rhea Ripley

Dirty Dom has been vocal about not liking Rhea Ripley after turning against her at SummerSlam last year. He has remained loyal to Liv, and the two are now key members of Judgment Day.

On Instagram, Mysterio wanted to reference an iconic meme in his post, along with proving his loyalty to Morgan. He alluded to him having eyes only for the 30-year-old, despite having Rhea by his side in the past.

This weekend at WrestleMania 41, Dominik Mysterio will be in action as he is part of the Fatal Four-Way match with the WWE Intercontinental Championship on the line. Liv Morgan will also be in action as she'll be competing alongside Raquel Rodriguez as they put their women's tag team titles on the line against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

Seeing how close Dom and Liv are, they could come out for both their matches and could cause interferences that their opponents will have to deal with. It remains to be seen whether they'll both leave The Grandest Stage of Them All as champions.

Edited by Harish Raj S
