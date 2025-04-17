Dominik Mysterio mocks Rhea Ripley ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently took to social media to take a shot at his former Judgment Day teammate Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator will be in action at WrestleMania 41.
Going into WrestleMania 41, the Triple H-led creative team shocked the whole world after they booked Rhea Ripley to drop the Women's World Championship to IYO SKY. Mami is now looking to reclaim the gold against SKY and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.
Ahead of Rhea Ripley's major clash at 'Mania, Dominik Mysterio took to his Instagram Stories to mock The Eradicator. Dirty Dom uploaded a meme of him holding Ripley's hand, but looking at Liv Morgan, seemingly recalling his betrayal of Mami at SummerSlam 2024. For those unaware, Dominik turned on Rhea at last year's Biggest Party of the Summer to align with Morgan.
Check out a screenshot of his Instagram Story below:
WWE star Dominik Mysterio refused to call Rhea Ripley his "Mami"
During a recent edition of WWE RAW Recap, Megan Morant brought up a viral Instagram picture of Rhea Ripley in front of Dominik Mysterio. The Judgment Day star asked who Mami was before mentioning that his only Mami was Liv Morgan.
Dirty Dom went on to list Morgan's accolades, calling the latter the greatest Women's Champion of all time.
"What about her [Ripley]? Who is Mami? [sic] I've one Mami, and that's the Güerita, that's by my side. The greatest women's champion of all time, the greatest 3-time tag champion of all time, along with Raquel [Rodriguez] - Liv Morgan," he said.
Many believe Rhea Ripley will win the WWE Women's World Championship once again at WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the Triple Threat Match between Ripley, IYO SKY, and Bianca Belair.