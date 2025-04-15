"I've one Mami" - Dominik Mysterio makes BIG claim after WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio made a surprising claim after the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. He revealed that he now has one Mami, and it's not Rhea Ripley.

Ad

Dirty Dom and Ripley were in a controversial on-screen romantic relationship, with the latter often asserting dominance over him. Their unique dynamic as Mami and Dom Dom captivated the WWE Universe for nearly two years.

However, at SummerSlam 2024, the former NXT North American Champion shockingly betrayed Rhea Ripley by aligning himself with Liv Morgan. The young Mysterio kissed The Miracle Kid after she retained her Women's World Championship against The Eradicator at the PLE. This marked the end of Dominik and Rhea's romantic pairing.

Ad

Trending

On the RAW Recap podcast, Megan Morant mentioned The Nightmare's recent photo that broke the internet. Dominik Mysterio stated that his only "Mami" was Liv Morgan and highlighted her championship accomplishments.

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

"What about her [Ripley]? Who is Mami? [sic] I've one Mami, and that's the Güerita, that's by my side. The greatest women's champion of all time, the greatest 3-time tag champion of all time, along with Raquel [Rodriguez] - Liv Morgan," he said. [From 37:56 to 38:13]

Ad

Ad

Top WWE star breaks character to praise Dominik Mysterio ahead of WrestleMania

At WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Dirty Dom will be a part of a huge championship match. He will face his Judgment Day stablemate Finn Balor, Penta, and Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship in a Fatal Four Way Match.

Meanwhile, during an appearance on Complex, Jey Uso broke character and praised Dominik Mysterio for donning the best sneakers.

Ad

"Man, it is, Uce. If I could run it, I think Dom Mysterio might got the coldest, you know. Yeah, man, he always laced up clean with it all the time," he said.

Ad

For those unaware, The YEET Master is scheduled to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Showcase of The Immortals.

It remains to be seen if Uso will capture the world title and Mysterio will win the IC Championship at the upcoming WWE WrestleMania.

Please credit the RAW Recap podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More