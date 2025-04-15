Jey Uso breaks character to praise top WWE name heading into WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso will enter WrestleMania 41 with a major WWE goal in mind as he looks to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. Meanwhile, Main Event Jey recently broke character and spoke highly of Dominik Mysterio heading into The Showcase of the Immortals in Las Vegas.

The former Intercontinental Champion has had multiple run-ins and matches against The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW. Jey Uso has locked horns with Dominik Mysterio, and the two stars have been at opposite ends of the spectrum, with Jey being one of the most popular babyfaces and Dom being one of the biggest heels in the company.

In an appearance on Complex, the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner broke character to praise Dominik Mysterio. The host asked if the locker room is competitive about sneakers; Uso stated that Dirty Dom is at the top when it comes to having the best sneakers.

"Man, it is, Uce. If I could run it, I think Dom Mysterio might got the coldest, you know. Yeah, man, he always laced up clean with it all the time," Uso said. (From 05:25 to 05:37)

Jey Uso and Dominik Mysterio both have WWE championship matches at WrestleMania 41

Earlier this year, Jey Uso did the unthinkable and won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match in Indianapolis. He later picked Gunther and the World Heavyweight Championship for a showdown in Las Vegas at WrestleMania 41.

Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio's journey took a different turn this year. After Finn Balor failed to defeat Bron Breakker, Liv Morgan asked Dirty Dom to step up and bring the Intercontinental Championship to The Judgment Day.

Unfortunately, The Prince still believes he is destined to win gold and asked Adam Pearce for a title shot when he and Dominik Mysterio defeated Bron Breakker and Penta in a tag team match on WWE RAW.

However, Liv Morgan had another conversation with the WWE official, and the match became a Fatal 4-Way for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

The news didn't sit well with the former WWE Universal Champion. Regardless of Dirty Dom's addition to the title match, Balor has his eyes on the prize heading into Las Vegas.

