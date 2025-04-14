Bayley sends two-word message after earning massive title opportunity at WrestleMania 41

Bayley will compete in a major title match at WrestleMania 41. She sent a message ahead of this match.

Around the same time last year, The Role Model was on top of the world after winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She went on to compete at WrestleMania 41 and win the WWE Women's Championship from IYO SKY. However, her WrestleMania plans this year weren't set in stone until recently. She failed to repeat her Rumble win earlier this year and then couldn't win the Women's Elimination Chamber Match to punch her ticket to the Show of Shows.

However, last week on SmackDown, things changed for the Role Model. She teamed with Lyra Valkyria and won a tag team gauntlet. Now, she will face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship on night two of WrestleMania. Ahead of this match, the Role Model took to social media to send a two-word message.

"ONE WEEK @real_valkyria #wrestlemania"

Tommy Carlucci believes WWE should let Bayley go

Ever since she won the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41, it's all been downhill for The Role Model. She hasn't been able to regain the title and even lost when she competed for the Women's Intercontinental Championship recently.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word, Tommy Carlucci stated that WWE should just let the Role Model go, given how they've booked her recently.

"Who did Bayley pi** off, by the way, on creative? Because she's been getting buried [since] last WrestleMania. And I'm right, Coach, put her out to pasture. Gotta go with your purple hair, see you later, thanks for coming, Bayley," he said. [20:38 - 20:52]

It will be interesting to see if The Role Model will be able to win another title at WrestleMania this year.

