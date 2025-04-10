Top WWE star should be let go after 13 years; seemingly has legit heat with creative, says Tommy Carlucci

Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci recently discussed a top superstar's recent defeat in a title match. He wondered if that competitor had legit heat with someone in the Triple H-led creative team of the Stamford-based company.

Bayley challenged Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship last Monday on RAW. However, the 13-year WWE veteran failed to capture the title. The loss was a sixth in a row for the 35-year-old. Although Bayley held the WWE Women's Championship for nearly four months in 2024, Carlucci claimed on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word that she has been getting buried since WrestleMania 40, where she captured the title.

The former floor manager wondered if The Role Model had angered someone in the creative department. Meanwhile, he urged the company to let her go after her 13-year stint with WWE:

"Who did Bayley pi** of, by the way, on creative? Because she's been getting buried [sic] [since] last WrestleMania. And I'm right, Coach, put her out the pasture. Gotta go with your purple hair, see you later, thanks for coming, Bayley," he said. [20:38 - 20:52]

Bayley has a chance to compete at WWE WrestleMania 41

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will defend their Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41 against the winner of a Tag Team Gauntlet Match that is set to take place tomorrow night on SmackDown.

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria will be among the teams competing for a shot at the title. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently predicted on his Notsam Wrestling podcast that The Role Model and her partner would win the Tag Team Gauntlet Match and book their ticket to The Show of Shows.

"I feel like it'll probably be Lyra Valkyria and Bayley. I think that what you're looking at is Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley for the Women's Tag Team Championship. I think, you know, that's an interesting one. You know, I don't think that's where people saw Liv Morgan going earlier this year. I don't think that's where people saw Bayley going earlier this year. But who knows the circumstances that led us there?" he said.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Bayley in the Stamford-based company.

