Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez's championship challengers at WWE WrestleMania 41 predicted by analyst 

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are booked to defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41. WWE analyst Sam Roberts has now predicted their challengers.

Ad

The Judgment Day members have held the Women's Tag Team Titles since February. They are now set to put the championship on the line at this year's Show of Shows against the winner of a Gauntlet Match that is set to take place this Friday on SmackDown. Six teams will compete for the title shot on the blue brand: Natalya & Maxxine Dupri, Piper Niven & Alba Fyre, Michin & B-Fab, Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter, and Bayley & the Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts predicted that Valkyria and Bayley would win the Gauntlet Match and challenge Morgan and Rodriguez at the Showcase of the Immortals:

"I feel like it'll probably be Lyra Valkyria and Bayley. I think that what you're looking at is Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley for the Women's Tag Team Championship. I think, you know, that's an interesting one. You know, I don't think that's where people saw Liv Morgan going earlier this year. I don't think that's where people saw Bayley going earlier this year. But who knows the circumstances that led us there?" Roberts said. [1:11:24 - 1:11:47]

Ad

Ad

Liv Morgan addressed the upcoming Gauntlet Match on WWE RAW

Last night on RAW, Jackie Redmond interviewed the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to ask them about the upcoming Gauntlet Match to determine the number-one contenders for their title.

The former Women's World Champion took a major shot at all the teams competing in the Gauntlet Match. She claimed that they are all great but not as great as her and her partner, stating that they are the greatest Women's Tag Team Champions of all time. Morgan also vowed to leave WrestleMania 41 with the title.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Morgan and Rodriguez deliver on their promise and leave Las Vegas champions.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More