Liv Morgan reveals a fan during WWE's international tour tried to get handsy with her

It's essential to respect WWE Superstars' boundaries, and Liv Morgan recently revealed an incident that took place during one of their international tours heading into WrestleMania 41.

Last month, WWE held multiple shows in Europe, and Italy was one of its stops. During this, a fan interacted with Liv Morgan as he recreated the famous Mona Lisa painting with Liv Morgan's face. However, the meeting didn't go as one would've expected.

In an interview on Untriggered with AminJaz, the host asked the power couple if Dominik Mysterio would step in to defend Liv Morgan's honor in an uncomfortable situation. During this, the current one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion recalled the incident from Italy.

She explained how a fan tried to get handsy with her while introducing the 'Liva Lisa' painting to her ahead of Friday Night SmackDown. The 30-year-old immediately reacted when the fan put his hand on her shoulder, which spooked him, and maintained a distance.

"You know, the one time I wasn't with him [Dominik Mysterio]. We were in Italy, and someone made the Mona Lisa portrait, but it was me instead of Mona Lisa... Anyway, the guy who made it, he put his hand on me. I was like, 'No, no, no, no, no, Daddy Dom, Daddy Dom,' and he was all shook and took it off. So, when he's [Dom] not around, I fend for myself," Morgan explained. [From 13:23 to 13:46]

Luckily, it didn't escalate, and Morgan was able to defuse any potential situation.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez's WrestleMania opponents will be announced on WWE SmackDown

Earlier this year, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez made history as they became the first team to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on three separate occasions. There have been superstars who have won the title multiple times, but Morgan and Rodriguez were able to do it as a team.

After moving past the former champions, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez had no opponents for The Showcase of The Immortals until last Friday's SmackDown, as Nick Aldis announced a multi-woman tag team gauntlet match to decide the new number one contenders.

The match will take place on this week's WWE SmackDown and will determine Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez's challengers for the tag team title at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

