Liv Morgan gives herself a new nickname following major SmackDown victory

Liv Morgan gave herself a new nickname following a major victory tonight on WWE SmackDown. The 30-year-old is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

Morgan squared off against Jade Cargill tonight on WWE SmackDown in a singles match. Cargill was in control, but Naomi made her return and attacked the former champion while the referee was distracted. Morgan then hit an Oblivion to pick up the pinfall victory, and Naomi attacked Cargill after the match. It was Cargill's first pinfall loss as a WWE Superstar.

Wrestling fans in Italy created a tribute to Liv Morgan while referencing the iconic Mona Lisa painting. Morgan reacted to the tribute by giving herself a new nickname following her victory over Cargill.

"Liva Lisa 😘," she wrote.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez captured the Women's Tag Team Championships from Bianca Belair and Naomi last month on WWE RAW. Naomi has since been revealed to be responsible for the heinous attack on Cargill last year, and Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match to earn a shot at the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Bill Apter comments on Liv Morgan not being in a major title match at WWE WrestleMania

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently discussed why Rhea Ripley was going after the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania, and Liv Morgan was not.

Speaking on an episode of Live Q&A, Apter noted that Rhea Ripley will likely be added to the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania to make it more interesting. Apter added that Morgan was still an important star for the company, but WWE wanted to get Ripley back to where she used to be.

"I think the company feels that Bianca and IYO SKY may not be that compelling situation that you need for WrestleMania. This is why I think Rhea is being added to this. I think the company is looking more at this point to getting Rhea back with that belt because the fans just can't get enough of her at all. So, I think the focus, in my opinion, Liv is still there, she's still around, but the focus right now is, 'Let's get Rhea back to where we had her,'" Apter noted. [From 12:23 onwards]

Liv Morgan is currently a member of The Judgment Day on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for her at WrestleMania 41 next month in Las Vegas, Nevada.

