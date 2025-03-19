Reason why Rhea Ripley is back in the world title picture but Liv Morgan isn't, according to legend (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan last collided on the January 6, 2025, episode of WWE RAW. That night, Mami beat her former tag team partner for the Women's World Championship. She dropped the title to IYO SKY months later.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Bill Apter addressed fan sentiment as to why Rhea Ripley seemingly got a world title match at WrestleMania, but Liv Morgan didn't despite the latter's history with the championship.

"I think the company feels that Bianca and IYO SKY may not be that compelling situation that you need for WrestleMania. This is why I think Rhea is being added to this. I think the company is looking more at this point to getting Rhea back with that belt because the fans just can't get enough of her at all. So I think the focus, in my opinion, Liv is still there, she's still around, but the focus right now is, 'Let's get Rhea back to where we had her,'" Apter noted. [From 12:23 onwards]

WrestleVotes chimed in by saying Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez could be used to elevate the women's tag team division through a potential tag team title match at WrestleMania 41.

"I think it's more of the case here where you needed to elevate the Women's Tag Team Championships, and you do that with a star like Liv Morgan. Obviously, she'd probably rather be in the world title match; however, circumstances and storylines present that she's needed elsewhere. And I think the elsewhere came into the tag titles. So, her and Raquel do that justice." [From 13:06 onwards]

Adam Pearce didn't confirm Rhea Ripley's addition to the world title match between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair despite Mami hijacking the segment to sign the contract. The RAW General Manager had a two-word reaction to Rhea's actions.

All three women are currently on WWE's European Tour. What's in store for Bianca Belair, IYO SKY, and Rhea Ripley on the road to WrestleMania remains to be seen.

