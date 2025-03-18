Adam Pearce shares two-word reaction to Rhea Ripley's actions on WWE RAW

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce shared a two-word reaction to Rhea Ripley's actions during last night's show. She lost the Women's World Championship to IYO SKY earlier this month on an episode of the red brand.

Ad

Last night on RAW in Belgium, Bianca Belair and IYO SKY were supposed to sign a contract to make their title match for WrestleMania 41 official. Ripley interrupted, signed the contract, and attacked both stars. Ripley, SKY, and Belair brawled backstage later in the show as well.

Pearce took to his Instagram story to share a two-word message following last night's episode of RAW. He shared a couple of images of The Eradicator's attack on the red brand and noted that it wasn't funny:

Ad

Trending

"Not funny." he wrote.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Pearce reacts to Ripley's actions on social media. [Image credit: Adam Pearce's Instagram story]

Bianca Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber match to earn a title match at WrestleMania 41. Ripley lost the Women's World Championship to SKY on the RAW following Elimination Chamber, but Ripley appears to be determined to be added to the title match at The Show of Shows next month.

Ad

Former WWE writer reacts to Rhea Ripley's segment on RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo took a shot at WWE fans for mindlessly cheering for Rhea Ripley.

Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo mocked fans for cheering for the former champion no matter what. He claimed fans will always pop for her, even if she doesn't do anything interesting:

Ad

"You know, Chris, again; it's like we just keep going back to the same thing. Rhea Ripley never has to do anything and she's gonna go out there and they're going to pop for her and they're going to go crazy for it, you know, so it doesn't matter."

IYO SKY slapped both Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in the face last week on WWE RAW after they ignored her in the ring during an argument with each other. It will be fascinating to see if Ripley is officially added to the Women's World Championship match at WWE WrestleMania 41 next month in Las Vegas, Nevada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback