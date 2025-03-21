Unfortunate news for Jade Cargill on WWE SmackDown; Naomi returns for revenge

Jade Cargill was in action during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. The 32-year-old was brutally attacked last November but returned at Elimination Chamber 2025.

Cargill squared off against Liv Morgan tonight on the blue brand. Morgan was accused of being responsible for the attack on the former AEW star, but it was eventually revealed to be Naomi. Cargill was in control of the match tonight, but Naomi interfered.

The veteran was attacked by Jade Cargill multiple times in recent weeks, but she got her revenge tonight. The Glow attacked Cargill while the referee was distracted, and Morgan capitalized by hitting the ObLIVion for the pinfall victory. After the match, the former SmackDown Women's Champion continued to attack Cargill until it was finally broken up. Naomi's interference caused Cargill to suffer her first pinfall loss as a WWE Superstar.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair were the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions when she was attacked ahead of the November 22, 2024, episode of SmackDown. Naomi replaced the former TBS Champion in the tag team with The EST. The duo were the reigning champions until they were dethroned by The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez last month.

Belair went on to win the Women's Elimination Chamber match following Cargill's return earlier this month, and will be competing for the Women's World Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41.

