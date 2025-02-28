Liv Morgan makes a huge claim after she and Raquel Rodriguez win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles for the third time

Liv Morgan has claimed that she and Raquel Rodriguez are the greatest WWE Women's Tag Team Champions of all time. The Judgment Day duo became three-time champions on this week's Monday Night RAW.

Morgan and Rodriguez defeated Bianca Belair and Naomi to become the new champions. Belair originally won the titles with Jade Cargill, but the latter was replaced by Naomi after she was ambushed in the parking lot in November 2024.

On Instagram, Morgan shared photos featuring herself and her tag team partner. She also included a photo of them celebrating their title win with Dominik Mysterio.

"One more time for the history making, record breaking, GREATEST Women’s Tag Team Champions of allllllllllllllll tiiiiiiiiiime," wrote Morgan.

Check out Morgan's Instagram post:

Bill Apter has predicted that Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are not Jade Cargill's attackers

Bill Apter believes Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are not the culprits behind the Jade Cargill situation.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter claimed that Naomi might be guilty and responsible for taking Cargill out of action. He said:

"Not at all. No, and I'll tell you why. Liv Morgan said kind of under her breath that she and Raquel had nothing to do with beating up Jade Cargill. I think Naomi might be the guilty party, and I think as the show goes on here it's gonna be revealed that she wanted to have that Tag Team belt and I think she's responsible. She might be."

Morgan will compete in the Elimination Chamber match alongside Belair, Naomi, Bayley, Alexa Bliss, and Roxanne Perez. The 30-year-old hopes to become a double champion by regaining the WWE Women's World Championship, which she lost to Rhea Ripley on the January 6 edition of Monday Night RAW.

The winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match will challenge either Ripley or Iyo Sky at WrestleMania 41.

