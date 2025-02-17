Aftermath of chaotic AEW incident to unfold on Dynamite this week

AEW Dynamite is set to feature a great segment after a chaotic incident unfolded last week. The fans will no doubt love to see where this is going to go.

On Dynamite last week, MJF had a run-in with Hangman Adam Page during a backstage interview with Renee Paquette. Tempers have been flaring between the two stars for weeks but it came to a head last week after MJF defeated Dustin Rhodes.

As he was preparing to attack Rhodes, Hangman came out and got into a brawl with MJF, causing security to come out and separate them. It has now been revealed that the two stars will be coming face to face on Wednesday. Their meeting was announced on X/Twitter as the Jacksonville-based promotion wrote:

“#AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY! @AZFinancialThtr | Phoenix, AZ LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork & @SportsOnMax. After their explosive brawl on Dynamite, @The_MJF & Hangman Adam Page will be Face-To-Face THIS WEDNESDAY on TBS & Max!”

Vince Russo warns MJF could get AEW in trouble

MJF is known to be a troublemaker in the company and everybody has accepted it by now. It is synonymous with his character.

However, he recently went overboard as he made some crass remarks at Dustin Rhodes and his family. Vince Russo sounded the alarm on a recent episode of Sportskeeda’s Writing with Russo and said that MJF could get AEW in trouble.

“There's got to be a line, just because, bro, they can go out there and say anything and get you in trouble with the network. I mean, that's, you know... You can't go too far; you got to have parameters, and you know, I mean... MJF gets Tony Khan in trouble with the network. That's not MJF's problem; that's Tony Khan's problem and that's the last thing you want to do, bro; last thing you want to do is p*ss off the network,” he said.

It will be interesting to see what will come of the meeting this week on Dynamite when MJF will come face-to-face with Hangman Adam Page.

